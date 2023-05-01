MadameNoire Featured Video

Amara La Negra and Safaree are still making their rounds together amid the drama their relationship has caused with the rapper’s ex-wife, Erica Mena.

Over the weekend, the Love & Hip Hop alums were spotted getting cozy in Miami. Safaree and Amara attended alleged abuser and comedian Majah Hype’s show at The Improv in the southern Florida city.

The 41-year-old Jamerican rapper and 32-year-old Dominican-American singer took time out from attending over-the-top fiestas to watch the Miami show.

Amara and Safaree shared a video of themselves dancing what was supposed to be some remnant of salsa but was really a bump-and-grind session to Marc Anthony’s 2021 salsa hit single “Pa’lla Voy–” a play on Africando’s 1994 mega-smash “Yay Boy.” The “Straaaaaight” rapper and his Dominican sidekick both rocked black fits as they smiled in the footage.

They also posed for a pic that gave the assumption that their situationship was something more. A final photo showed the Caribbean-descent duo snapping a shot with the Jamerican’s alleged toxic homie Majah.

Safaree also took a flick with the comedian on April 28 and posted it to his Instagram.

For someone who was accused of being a deadbeat, Nicki Minaj’s former ghostwriter appears to still be in these streets. Earlier this month, Erica accused the quadragenarian of trying to ditch his two children, allegedly calling their presence “torture.”

“IMAGINE HARDLY BEING CONSTANT WITH YOUR PARENTING TIME AS IT IS. ‘TRYING TO GET THEM OUT OF HERE’ IS WHAT YOU BEEN DOING SINCE I HAD THEM,” the Love & Hip-Hop cast member wrote over the recording.”

Erica posted a poignant Instagram post on April 30. The 35-year-old burgeoning actress expressed that she was leaving the bullshit behind and reclaiming her time and her bad bitch status.

“Saltyyyy!!!!!!!! My Flavor is back!!!! 🙏🏽✨ Welcoming My Legacy,” she wrote in the caption.

Safaree and Erica were officially divorced in March 2022.