Cardi B has never been known to hold her tongue, and on April 28, her Twitter fingers were aimed at the mean girls on the internet after seeing a viral TikTok showcasing bullying.

The Bronx femcee appeared to be fed up with attitudes that were all for show, saying that acting tough was not who they were in real life.

“That mean girl persona y’all put on for the internet don’t fool me. I can tell y’all were NERDS in high school,” she wrote on Twitter.

Responding to a commenter who said they were nerds and “lonely asf at the lunch table,” the Grammy winner further explained her thoughts on the issue.

“LmAOooo, naaa it just be so cringe watching kids, grown woman/Men be on some nasty stank ish on the internet when you was getting your face smushed In the hallway …MIRRORING the exact same people you use to HATE!”

As her tweet garnered millions of impressions on the social media app, fans and critics alike shared their opinion on Cardi’s outlook on the situation.

Some fans, such as @datboyjadenn, were very pro-Cardi and her quest to get folks to stop the cap.

“CLOC them niggas tea!!! Niggas be 60 years old on Twitter arguing, acting big and bad.”

Another person, @winningseason91, let the mother of two know that she wasn’t alone in her sentiment.

“Lmaooooo, I thought I was the only one that be saying this, lol. Then if you pull up on them in real life, they’ll be ready to call the police, lol.”

Many more supporters flooded Cardi’s comments, with some saying “Tell ’em Cardi” to the hashtag “#bulliesonlineONLY” to describe the internet gangsters.

Detractors shared their own thoughts, with @qlownbrat sharing that they “object.”

Another person actually stood up for the nerd community, @kayisdivine saying, “Lame is more like it. Nerds are actually harmless.”

Another commenter also agreed, saying its more-so being lame than being a nerd:

The post that inspired the call-out came after a TikTok video of a girl getting mocked while taking photos at a baseball game went viral.

TikToker @jackielabonita recorded all their actions, including calling her lame and throwing the middle finger up behind her pictures, as she titled the minute-long clip, “Watch my confidence disappear after these random girls make fun of me for taking pics.”

The bullies received widespread backlash for teasing Jackie and ruining her photos for no apparent reason. Of course, the Twitter police came to the rescue, finding out the mean girls’ work and school information to notify them of the incident.

What the “Bodak Yellow” artist initially said about the incident? “I would have put that ring to use,” referring to the ring light tool used to brighten photos.

As the weekend continued, the creator behind the original video, Jackie, shared an update on the situation, telling her followers that she met with the women and that they apologized. She also emphasized that the bullying and harassment of them must be stopped.

Cardi B quoted the tweet of the update video in support.

However, some fans weren’t buying it, with @jedismum sharing, “Girl, you were telling her to put the ring to use. I know you fucking lying.”

However, Cardi B elaborated how that was how she would have approached the situation but believed in greater healing for all involved.

“Yes, because that’s how I WOULD OF HANDLE IT !! But if they came to a understanding, and they apologized, and the girl coming out her mouth saying to leave them alone, I LOVE THAT TOO!”