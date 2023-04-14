MadameNoire Featured Video

An old video of Netflix Beef star David Choe circulated, where he seemingly admitted to raping a Black woman, sparked outrage on Black Twitter.

The 46-year-old Korean-American actor and visual media artist trended on April 13 amid a repost of the shocking video Latina journalist Aura Bogado posted on Twitter.

“According to his own telling, the woman David Choe assaulted is Black. He describes himself as a ‘successful rapist,'” Bogado captioned the post.

The rape dialogue between Choe and other Asian folks occurred on his obsolete 2014 podcast, DVDASA.

The footage begins with the Beef star, who portrays Isaac, saying, “But the thrill of possibly going to jail, that’s what achieved the erection quest.”

His horrified cohost and porn star, Asa Akira, responded, “Ew, you’re basically telling us that you’re a rapist now. And the only way to get your dick really hard– is rape.”

Choe casually answered, “Yeah.”

An off-camera clown asked, “What did she look like?”

“Beautiful,” the actor rebutted before describing his alleged victim.

“Half-Black, half-white…”

“Like Leona Lewis,” Akira asked. Ironically, she said her own share of rape talk about a teenage boy in the same podcast episode.

“Long curly hair.”

The two men on the side asked about the alleged victim’s age and breast size. Choe didn’t hesitate to tell the panel the victim had “huge tiddies.”

In the disgusting video, the Japanese porn star was visibly uncomfortable regarding the flippant rape dialogue.

“What the fuck is wrong with you guys? Dave’s basically telling us he’s a rapist.”

“A successful rapist,” he clapped back as the video concluded.

Black Twitter lit his ass up.

Writer Nylah Burton wrote, “David Choe’s rape confession is shocking to me. Like the culture we live in is horrific, but to think you can just graphically detail how you raped someone and still wind up on starring in this TV show??? Jail for everyone involved.”

Some Twitter users even called for Netflix to cancel Beef in light of Choe’s alleged rape resurfacing.

One person said it plainly, implying that Netflix and the folks who worked with him on the series were complicit, aware of his egregious past, and didn’t give a damn.

In 2014, Buzzfeed recounted the gross dialogue with Choe and cohorts about the alleged rape. The sordid details were spelled out and reportedly involved the actor and a masseuse named “Rose.” The 46-year-old California native vividly described a scenario where he forcibly made the Black woman perform oral sex on him. Before the most deplorable part of the story, Choe spelled out how uncomfortable the masseuse was as he continuously invaded her space while acting inappropriately.

As outrage spread around the interweb, he shot off a half-assed apology denying that the rape actually happened and that he had simply told a rapey story. The Netflix star also divulged that the story was a trash-ass “extension of his art.”

Yeah, ok.

“I never thought I’d wake up one late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist. It sucks. Especially because I am not one. I am not a rapist. I hate rapists; I think rapists should be raped and murdered,” he wrote.

“I am an artist and a storyteller, and I view my show DVDASA as a complete extension of my art. If I am guilty of anything, it’s bad storytelling in the style of douche. Just like many of my paintings are often misinterpreted, the same goes with my show. The main objective of all of my podcasts is to challenge and provoke my friends and the co-stars on the show.”

Saying the story was meant to “entertain,” Choe continued. “We fuck with each other, entertain ourselves and laugh at each other. It’s a dark, tasteless, completely irreverent show where we fuck with everyone listening, but mostly ourselves. We create stories and tell tales. It’s not a news show. It’s not a representation of my reality.”

In 2013, a study determined that one in four Asian men had perpetrated physical or sexual violence against women. There’s even a growing movement among Asian men called “MRAsians.”

The API Institute posted a study as well detailing that “23% experienced some form of contact sexual violence, 10% experienced completed or attempted rape, and 21% had non-contact unwanted sexual experiences during their lifetime.”

These statistics and anecdotal evidence do not imply that Choe would be a rapist because he’s Asian. However, his “story” doesn’t help his argument. And while “Rose” has never come forward, only one Black woman out of every 16 rapes reports the crime to the police.

Rape culture is alive and well, and a person perpetuating it via an alleged account or through a “story” should be fucking canceled.

PERIOD.