Rapper 50 Cent had time on April 24 to take a jab at his long-time nemesis Irv Gotti after heavy speculation and a performance had the internet abuzz with Ashanti and Nelly’s alleged reconciliation.

The notoriously petty Queens native took to Instagram after Fucious TV posted a split-screen of Nelly and Ashanti performing the “Country Grammar” rapper’s hit song “Body On Me” at Tao Las Vegas for Power 106 and Irv Gotti with a pained expression.

The overlay referenced Gotti’s mental health since the bombshell singer and her former beau made their rounds on the internet after being spotted getting cozy at the Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia fight over the weekend.

The caption read, “Mannnn, Irv Gotti Hurting Right Now 🤦🏿‍♂️.”

With a barrage of laugh emojis, 50 wasted no time sharing the post to his Instagram.

“😆😆😆HE WILL BE AIGHT😆😆😆 I was in love wit her, and she just popped up with Nelly. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

The comment section blew up.

“YOU HELL 😂😂,” singer Monica responded.

Other followers noted that the rapper wouldn’t be himself if he wasn’t petty.

“50 is consistent, lmao.” And is.

“I wouldn’t expect anything less from 50. Dude needs a comedy special just to go in on other celebrities and famous people that do dumb stuff. His pettiness is unmatched. I love to see him on a show talking about other celebrities and giving petty advice. It would be hilarious.”

@bosschick40 penned, “He about to cry in the car 🤣.”

“@50cent, you don’t take no days off. Smh. Stay dangerous🤣🤷🏾🫡🫵🏾💯,” another person expressed.

During Ashanti and Nelly’s up close and personal performance, the two artists flirted and danced with one another, with the Long Island native, cheek-baring booty shorts, backing it up on the St. Louis rapper. The crowd went up for the flirty act. Once the pair finished their song, the two embraced.

Although Gotti didn’t respond to 50’s Instagram post, the 52-year-old record executive and producer pulled up in Fucious TV’s comments section. He was a good sport about the slight.

“Hahahaha. Y’all gotta stop. Hahah. It was over 20 years ago. Hahaha. Y’all funny tho. I do get a good laugh from y’all.”

Brazen fans responded to Gotti seemingly brushing the couple’s hot performance off.

“@irvgotti187 if it don’t matter u wouldn’t have spoke on this nor what y’all did lls,” one guy wrote.

“Yea, he hurting 😭.”

“That “haha” say a lot, big fella.”

The fakt u even responding to this look bad u gotta do better, champ!”

In August, Gotti came under fire after he disclosed how he appeared to groom his young protégé even though he was married.

“I’m separated from [my wife] Deb. I’m on my own. And Ashanti’s coming to the studio every day, and our friendship and bond is naturally growing,” he said. “She used to wear these Juicy sweats, and her ass was looking fat. Her ass was looking great. So, one day I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said, ‘Bet, cool.’ We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye, and I just kiss her and grab her ass and just mwah. It was like, what took you so long?”

Black Twitter flamed the middle-aged producer.

Ashanti has been in her jet-setter bag. She was spotted in Dubai last month.

Whether or not she’s back with Nelly, she’s still THAT girl.