Naturi Naughton and her husband, Xavier “Two” Lewis, celebrated their upcoming bundle of joy with a lavish baby shower.

On April 26, Naughton, 38, took to Instagram to share a few photos from the gorgeous event. One picture captured the former Power actress smiling alongside her hubby and 5-year-old daughter Zuri. A second photo showed Naughton cheesing with her former 3LW group mate Adrienne Bailon.

While reflecting on her “fun” baby shower in the caption, the actress told fans that “so much love” was in the room during her son’s big celebration.

She thanked her longtime PR planner Tavia Mapp-Deterville for organizing the spectacular event and her trusted assistant, “4 always executing.”

“Talk about #FullCircle moment…To all my fam & friends who came & celebrated me & my hubby #TwoLewis, we appreciate and love you all!” the star added.

According to Essence, Naughton and Lewis partied the night away with close friends and family at The Pink Moon in Brooklyn. Nova Original Events provided the stunning floral decor. Attendees also enjoyed a mouth-watering tower cake from the Queenz Bakery Cafe.

The “Fame” singer was dressed to impress for the occasion, too. Naughton shined in a nude, floral, jewel-embroidered contour dress courtesy of AQUAMAIA New York. She paired the beautiful baby shower ensemble with silver heels and fresh baby blue nails.

Fans couldn’t get enough of her stunning attire in the comments section.

“Congratulations Naturi! You look beautiful,” one fan wrote on Instagram. Another user chimed in, “Can we take a min to say how BEAUTIFUL you are carrying!”

The star gave an update on life with her delivery being just months away.

With her delivery just months away, the Notorious star told Essence she was “overwhelmed but excited” to welcome her baby boy with Lewis. Naughton revealed that her first trimester was a big challenge, but now, she’s doing “pretty good, minus the heartburn.”

Naughton and her husband have been busy with work and preparing for the arrival of their son.

“I’ve been working a lot outside the home but also just working on getting the nursery together and different things we’ve got going on. But I’m definitely starting to slow down now.”

Reflecting on his wife’s pregnancy, Lewis, 37, said it was amazing to watch Naughton juggle all of her responsibilities as a mother and actress while preparing for the birth of their baby boy.

“Watching her do all these different things, like shoot an action movie, going on stage and singing in front of everybody, working out every day and still being a great mom to Zuri, it’s very empowering,” the soon-to-be first-time father gushed. “To see a woman go through this, from somebody I just saw with a flat stomach to getting a growing body, it’s amazing to see up close. It’s very godly, very close to God.”

Naughton has enlisted a doula’s help to assist with delivering her son.

The singer has enlisted the help of a Black women-led maternity care team to help with her delivery. Her team will include NYC-based OB-Gyn Kameelah Phillips and a Black doula.

“It was really important to me to have an Ob-Gyn who is really paying attention to Black maternal health,” Naughton said.

“We decided that one of the ways to ensure that we have support on both ends is having a doula and making sure that this pregnancy is different from my last pregnancy. The process of laboring, birth, postpartum, the whole thing,” the actress added. “I had an emergency C-section with Zuri, and I’m planning on having a VBAC (vaginal birth after cesarean delivery), which I’m confident about, but it has a few challenges. But I do feel like having our doula. She’s amazing.”

In February, Naughton did a stunning maternity shoot with People to announce the news of her second pregnancy. The exciting life event came just one year after the actress and her husband tied the knot with an elegant wedding ceremony in Atlanta.

Congrats to Naturi Naughton! What a beautiful baby shower. We can’t wait to meet your adorable son.

