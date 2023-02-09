MadameNoire Featured Video

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and her husband, Two Lewis, have a baby on the way!

The actress shared her special news on Instagram Feb. 9 along with maternity photos of herself and her baby bump. Naturi received celebratory messages from stars including Kandi Burruss, Angela Yee, Lance Gross, Niecy Nash and many more in her comments.

“COMING SOON! 🔥 #BabyLewis #spring2023 I can’t wait to do this with you husband @twolewis_ ❤️,” the actress penned in the post’s caption.

Naturi recently opened up about how her family feels toward her bun in the oven joining their brood. The Queens star said she felt “so grateful” and “still on a high” from her and Two’s wedding when she found out she was expecting.

The couple tied the knot in April 2022 during a flower-filled wedding in Buckhead, Atlanta. Naturi also has a 5-year-old daughter, who the actress shared is excited to become a big sister.

“I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” the actress told PEOPLE. “My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

“We look forward to bonding in a new way and actually applying our wedding vows on this journey to parenthood! This is Two’s first baby, so he’s extra excited to create another human,” she added on the couple’s new chapter as parents. “Even through the many challenges that can occur with pregnancy, we want to push ourselves to be the best partners and the best parents we can be!”

Regarding how they’re preparing for the baby’s arrival, the actress said she and her husband have been “reading a lot.”

“There’s so much more to learn this time around!” she noted.

