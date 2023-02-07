MadameNoire Featured Video

The woman Ne-Yo reportedly got pregnant during his marriage to Crystal Smith has spoken out about her pregnancy journey.

The influencer, Sade, posted maternity photos on Instagram Feb 6. In the lengthy caption of one of her posts, she opened up about the complicated situation in which her unborn child was conceived.

“🧚🏽‍♀️Angel of mine — coming to terms with the delicate circumstances, when I felt like I just couldn’t take on another load, especially at the expense of another persons happiness… sometimes even my own.. wasn’t the easiest decision. However, I have to choose me. Therefore, I have to choose you,” she penned.

Sade said that her son, a toddler, gives her strength in knowing she can welcome another child “gracefully” and “with love, compassion and penitence.”

“Patiently awaiting you. Ready for this journey. Ready 4 the lessons & the blessings. I can’t wait to meet you my buttercup!! 💋xoxo MOMMY,” she wrote to her bun in the oven.

The expecting mother also posted another maternity snapshot of herself holding a feathered fan and rocking a sheer dark grey mini dress.

Ne-Yo is allegedly the father of Sade’s toddler and the influencer’s unborn child, according to BOSSIP .

The singer shared photos of all his children in January, including ones of his reported son with Sade who was born in 2021.

Ne-Yo’s ex-wife, Crystal Smith, filed for divorce from the musician in August 2022 shortly after accusing him of cheating on her “unprotected” throughout their eight-year marriage. The former couple’s divorce was recently finalized, with Crystal being awarded a $1.6 million lump sum and more.

Neither Ne-Yo nor Sade has confirmed that the singer is the father of the influencer’s two kids.

Amid Sade speaking out on her second pregnancy, Crystal posted a photo of herself at the Louis Vuitton store with the caption, “Always stay gracious.”

