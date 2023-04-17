MadameNoire Featured Video

Just in time for her birthday, Ne-Yo let the cameras roll with videos of him and his children’s mother, Sade, as they danced at the club. The turnup included stacks of money, Fendi bags, hookahs and twerking.

As depicted in the video, Ne-Yo, in a hat as usual, was posted by model and longtime mistress Sade as she toted Fendi gift bags and shouted out the father of her unborn child with the caption “Thank you” for the birthday gifts.

Additional videos include Sade being caressed by the 43-year-old singer, with the former mistress and her now-public bae dancing on each other all night.

The birthday videos were in the model’s Instagram highlights and vids of her children.

Last August, Ne-Yo’s estranged wife, Crystal Renay, exposed the Grammy winner for his eight years of infidelity.

“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me; I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained three beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” Renay posted to social media.

Ne-Yo then released his statement regarding the cheating claims, expressing his wish to resolve the familial strife privately.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

However, the divorce proceedings continued.

In February, TMZ reported that a divorce settlement was reached between Crystal and the “Sexy Love” singer. Both agreed to share joint custody of their three children, which accumulated to $12,000 a month in child support. His ex-wife will also receive $5,000 a month in alimony for the next three years, along with an additional $1.6 million to “balance the division of their real estate holdings.”