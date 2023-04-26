MadameNoire Featured Video

On April 25, Tyrese left his child support hearing with another unfavorable ruling handed down by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Farmer, the “racist” judge he accused of mishandling his ongoing child support case earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Fast and Furious actor was ordered to pay a whopping $237,944 in back child support to his ex-wife of four years, Samantha Gibson, according to TMZ.

In August, the Atlanta-based magistrate ordered the California native to fork over $10,000 monthly to Samantha in child support. Still, he refused because he felt the judge was being racist and biased against him.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Tyrese attempted to lower the monthly payment. He argued that paying Samantha the hefty sum was unnecessary because she makes “well over $100,000” yearly. But Judge Farmer didn’t see eye to eye with the Baby Boy star.

Tyrese will have to pay Samantha’s attorney fees, too.

Inside the court, Judge Farmer chastised the R&B crooner for his failure to pay and held him in contempt of court. TMZ noted that the “Sweet Lady” hitmaker could have been arrested, but the court official let him off the hook. In addition to the $237,944, Tyrese will be required to cover Samantha’s attorney fees, that’s $399,000, to be exact.

He will also have to pay an additional $17,000 bill for a special master, a court-appointed official that handles minor disputes during a court case.

According to the report, the judge clarified that Tyrese had been paying some child support since August’s ruling. The actor was paying $2,236 a month to Samantha, but it wasn’t enough to fulfill the $10,000 monthly payment limit previously ordered. The $237,000 represents the monthly difference he owes, plus interest.

He is preparing to file an appeal.

Luckily, Tyrese won’t have to cough up the full payment immediately. He’ll have until May 15 to pay at least $258,000 for the back child support. But he’s preparing to file an appeal against the decision, the actor’s lawyer, Tanya Mitchell Graham, revealed.

Earlier this week, the “Lately” hitmaker took to Instagram with a 30-minute video calling on the help of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Martin Luther King III and Black fathers to stand in solidarity with him before his Tuesday hearing. The star claimed that Judge Farmer’s “blatant” racism interfered with his right to a fair trial. He also alleged that the court official called his ex-wife a bitch in front of his attorney.

Black Twitter users sounded off about the verdict after the news hit the media. Some users were shocked by the amount that Tyrese was ordered to pay. A few people said the actor may have brought the messy situation on himself. See a few reactions below.

