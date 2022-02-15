MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyrese Gibson is in the process of accepting a sweet offer on his Woodland Hills neighborhood, Los Angeles, California home.

After purchasing the mansion for $1,385,000 shortly after it was built in 2010, Tyrese’s Woodland Hills residence is in escrow following a buyer’s offer of $2,895,000 — according to information shared by TMZ.

While the 5,225 sqft. luxurious home boasts seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a movie theater. The residence’s backyard is what separates the house from the rest of the similarly decked-out mansions in the area.

A giant replica of Tyrese’s Transformers co-star Bumblebee lords over the backyard, next to the fire pit, and inside the Autobot is a kitchen, music studio, another movie theater and 25+ foot ceilings.

A Benihana-style grill and surrounding bar round out the backyard, along with a pool, and “beauty salon spa,” according to the outlet.

As MADAMENOIRE reported, Tyrese shared on social media on Feb.14, that his mother recently passed away due to COVID complications. His update followed news the singer-actor shared on Feb. 5, that he was shocked to learn his mother had fallen into a coma.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother, this is the saddest moment of my life,” Tyrese penned on Instagram yesterday. “My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her……….”

“We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this…….,” the 43-year old star added. “May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..”

Tyrese also thanked famed saxophonist Kenny G for playing “Forever in Love” during his mother’s final moments in one of his recent posts. Read about that below and view photos of the house here.

