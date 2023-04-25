MadameNoire Featured Video

Winnie Harlow ate and left no crumbs while attending Carnival in Jamaica.

The 28-year-old skincare maven and model served cakes as she turned up with her fellow countrymen in Kingston. Harlow shared her journey at Carnival with fans on Instagram April 20. In the footage, she also captured the heart and soul of Jamaican Carnival with a quick cameo from Omarion. The 2014 America’s Next Top Model alum threw that ass in a circle and wound up her waist at the week-long revelry.

With Soca legend Machel Montano’s music playing in the background of the Instagram post, Harlow also took advantage of shamelessly plugging her brand, Cay Skin, with strategically-placed sunscreen and lip balm.

“Fling it upppp 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 #jamaica #jamaican #carnival #carnaval #ONELOVE,” she captioned the post.

In another IG post, the former Victoria’s Secret angel reminded fans why she was that girl in the modeling world and could back it up on demand. Harlow also got footage of the massive crowd reveling in the Jouvert celebration.

The proud Jamaican beauty, born outside of Toronto, expressed joy over returning to her patria for the fete.

“One thing about Winnie, she ah guh rep her country 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲,” Harlow wrote.

The bedazzled costume she rocked for Jouvert was custom-made by designer David Dewer.

Dewer flexed with the model on his IG page, captioning the photo, “You want a supermodel pose like mi real friend, Winnie” Winnie Harlow in David Dewer for Genxs carnival, Jamaica. 🇯🇲 #daviddewer #winnieharlow #genxs #genx #jamaica #carnival”

Although Harlow was lit at the fete, the activist reserved her celebrity status for her accommodations. A video from her IG stories showed the statuesque model not putting on airs as she strolled through the streets of Jamaica. The video also captured a tender moment between Harlow and a young fan with vitiligo. The girl’s mother stood off-camera, sharing with Harlow how much she inspired her daughter.

She expressed it was the “best part” of her time at Carnival in Jamaica.

Harlow chatted and took selfies with the enamored fan. The pair embraced tightly while Harlow continued bigging her up.

In perfect Jamaican patois, Harlow asked her with a smile, “Yuh kno yuh a bad gyal?”

“Of course,” the young admirer replied as the 28-year-old beauty maven hugged her again.

In another part of the video, a boy with vitiligo also got love from Harlow.

According to the Mayo Clinic, vitiligo is a skin disease that “causes loss of skin color in patches. The discolored areas usually get bigger with time. The condition can affect the skin on any part of the body. It can also affect hair and the inside of the mouth.”

Although it affects people of all races, the disease is more “noticeable” in people with darker skin. The condition does not have a cure.

Harlow wasn’t the only person turning up at Carnival.

Chance The Rapper sparked an online debate after good body gyal Mela was seen backing it up on the Chicago rapper. Some fans felt the dutty wine moment was inappropriate for a married man, while folks familiar with the tradition saw no harm in the interaction.