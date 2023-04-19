MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media had questions regarding the state of Chicago native Chance The Rapper’s marriage after video footage captured him in a full mode dutty wine with a chocolate goddess at this year’s Jamaican Carnival.

A now-viral video captured the emcee as Trinidadian influencer Mela Millz backed that ass up on the 30-year-old husband and father of two. The shirtless “No Problem” rapper caught every bounce Mela’s curvaceous behind laid on him. Chance even slapped the social media star’s behind a few times as they briefly danced.

In line with Carnival’s customs, Mela was dressed in a bright but barely there outfit that left little to the imagination.

The influencer captioned the clip “Sunday Candy,” a reference to Chance’s 2015 song.

Sunday, April 16, was also the rapper’s 30th birthday.

Several IG users judged Chance’s dutty wine moment with the scantily clad social media star and deemed it as inappropriate.

One user commented on Mela’s post. “Its the bombastic sideyeeee fa me.”

Other folks, rightfully, questioned Chance’s behavior as a married man.

“Ain’t he married 🤷🏻‍♂️”

“Daz somebody husband eh… looolll 😂😂”

“I’m Caribbean and I don’t agree with this… if he’s married — he shouldn’t be about the place slapping a girls ass. That’s not OUR culture. So the delinquents bout here saying that’s ‘WE’ culture. Shameful. We don’t encourage it. PeriodT.”

Since Carnival has turned into a celebratory festival where people intend to throw and catch wines, other social media users didn’t have an issue with Chance’s fun and free participation.

“Y’all really need to relax it’s just whining.”

“The fact that so many people asking if he not married just proves to me that Carnival needs to stay a Caribbean event because I can’t.”

“The ain’t he married questions are 😂. Carnival culture is take a wine and move on. Nothing personal. Just people having fun.”

Chance, born Chancellor Bennet, married his longtime love Kirsten Corley in 2018. The couple shares two daughters, Kensli, 7, and Marli, 3.

Underneath a family photo posted in 2020, Kirsten said, “I hope when you look at us, you don’t see ‘the perfect family.’ I hope you see two imperfect human beings who are doing their best to cultivate a home rooted in Love & Grace.”

“Marriage is difficult. It would be irresponsible to say otherwise, or give ya’ll the impression that it’s a walk in the park. It forces you to confront A LOT of parts of yourself you didn’t know were there.. especially in this season of being home way more than we’re used to lol but I believe it is worth it, when you both commit to doing the inner work . A reminder to stand in gratitude, for the family we have created. flaws & all.”

Looks like Chance was “rooted” to something else.

