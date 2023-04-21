MadameNoire Featured Video

Marc Daly’s lawyer has requested her removal from his divorce case against Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore.

Last week, his attorney, Regina Edwards, filed to withdraw as Daly’s legal representative a few weeks before the SoCo restaurant owner’s divorce proceedings began.

It’s unclear what the motive was behind Edwards’ motion to the court, especially with the date of the divorce proceedings being so close to the estranged couple’s court date. The attorney reportedly gave Daly ten days to object to her petition. The motion has forced the restaurateur to scramble to retain a new lawyer ahead of him and Moore’s upcoming court date on May 22.

The attorney’s filing claimed that the divorce “will not be affected by the undersigned’s withdrawal.”

The latest update on Moore and Daly’s lengthy divorce comes almost two years after the RHOA star filed to dissolve their marriage in May 2021.

The former couple started a romance in December 2016 after they were acquainted through a mutual friend in 2015.

Moore and Daly said “I do” during a secret wedding in St. Lucia in June 2017.

The Housewives star and the restaurateur announced their separation in September 2019.

After a reconciliation, the couple went their separate ways again in January 2021.

Moore revealed to the paparazzi in January 2023 that she and Daly’s divorce had taken such a long time because the couple didn’t have a prenuptial agreement before they tied the knot.

In an interview on the Tamron Hall Show earlier that month, the beauty pageant winner said she couldn’t express herself in her marriage with Daly.

“I felt like my voice was stifled a lot because I felt like I had to be a certain kind of wife to get along with him and his personality,” the RHOA star explained. “That’s not what a marriage is about.”

The exes share a 4-year-old daughter named Brooklyn Daly.

