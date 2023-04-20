MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna’s 11-month-old son is a mini-fashionisto in the making. The cutie patootie was spotted in Paris with his mom rocking a Fendi jacket.

On April 19, Paparazzi snapped photos of the Bajan beauty as she left the posh Paris Italian restaurant, César, with baby Fenty in tow, according to the Daily Mail. The posh pair reportedly had dinner with her 11-month-old son’s uncle, Rorrey. Rihanna’s baby boy was all smiles as he rocked a green and white Fendi logo velour bomber jacket and black leather Gucci Horsebit boots.

Her son’s vintage Fendi couture fit was the perfect complement to his celebrity mom’s denim-studded mini look. Given the “Where Have You Been?” singer’s longstanding relationship with the couture Italian fashion house, ironically-owned, by LVMH– the luxury conglomerate that housed her Fenty designer clothing line, Rihanna’s clothing selection for her son seemed appropriate. Unfortunately, the pandemic shuddered the highly-anticipated line to a halt in early 2021. But the Bajan beauty still maintains a bond with the European fashion empire.

Rihanna was spotted looking at baby girl clothing in LA last week.

The outing comes a week after the Fenty Beauty CEO was spotted out and about with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky shopping for their second child.

On April 12, Rihanna was photographed shopping inside the ​​Kitson Kids boutique. The Barbados native looked pretty tempted to buy a pink knitted romper that looked just right for a newborn baby girl. Is it a sign? Who knows.

During her first pregnancy, the singer tricked a ton of fans when she was spotted fawning over pink clothes and a tiny Burberry jacket at LA’s hip baby store Couture Kids in 2022.

Fans were certain that she was welcoming a girl, but the joke was clearly on them. So, we wouldn’t get too excited just yet. But one thing is for sure. That baby is going to be one fashionable kiddo when they arrive!

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy in February with a baby bump reveal.

Rih and Rocky began dating in 2020 and welcomed their baby son in May 2022. In February, the “Umbrella” singer announced her second pregnancy with the “Fashion Killa” rapper during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, displaying her precious baby bump in a red silky jumpsuit by Loewe.

