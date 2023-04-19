MadameNoire Featured Video

Michael Sterling’s divorce attorney spoke out on his behalf amid his ongoing divorce from Eva Marcille.

The attorney, Kristal Holmes, shared a statement with The Jasmine Brand about her client’s intentions with his estranged wife. As a litigator in his own right, Sterling acknowledges that he must follow through with Marcille’s divorce petition. Still, he hopes to reconcile with the mother of his children and maintain their family of five.

“Michael Sterling’s focus, attention and priority remains his family and saving his marriage to his wife, Eva Sterling,” Holmes shared. “As an experienced lawyer, however, Michael understands the legal requirement that he is obligated to respond to the divorce petition in a court of law. Michael has retained me to manage his legal obligations with the Court while he focuses on his marriage and three children.”

“We ask that you respect the parties’s privacy as they deal with this sensitive family matter,” Holmes said on Sterling’s behalf.

Marcille filed for divorce from Sterling March 23 after four years of marriage.

The America’s Next Top Model winner, also a former peach holder on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, said the couple’s union had “no prospects for a reconciliation.” She also said her and Sterling’s marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The reality star’s attorneys also noted that Marcille and Sterling were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

In a statement about her divorce, the model briefly shared her feelings on the dissolution of her marriage.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting…”

From the public’s point of view, it’s unclear what caused the couple’s split. Marcille and Sterling showed a strong and united relationship during the model’s years on RHOA. On season 11 of the show, fans watched as the couple exchanged their vows and said “I do.”

Marcille’s latest Instagram post, uploaded April 18, read, “Be strong but not rude. Be kind but not weak. Be humble but not timid. Be proud arrogant.”

