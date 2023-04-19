MadameNoire Featured Video

LaTocha Scott has been at the center of shady allegations ever since the first season of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B premiered on VH1. And during a recent interview with WGCI Chicago, the famed gospel singer blamed Mona Scott-Young for promoting all of the juicy drama that went down between her and the R&B divas.

LaTocha believes Mona Scott-Young tried to tear down SWV and Xscape

During her April 17 appearance on the WGCI Morning Show, Scott told host Kendra G that she wouldn’t ever do a second season of the reality TV show because she felt Scott-Young tried to tear down the legacy of Xscape and SWV.

“It’s not gonna be part two for me. No, I mean when you come and you say two super groups are going to be celebrated and it does not end that way. Like you got everybody beefin’ on social media. The nerve of a black production company,” the “Just Kickin It” singer said around the 7:48 mark.

Out of all seven of her castmates, Scott claimed she was “attacked every day.” The 49-year-old singer called out the reality TV maven for letting the drama outshine what matters most, the music.

“It never got to the music, it’s like what was this all about? Was it a setup? What do we do this for?” the “Who Can I Run To?” the hitmaker told WGCI hosts.

LaTocha says she and her sister Tamika Scott are still “healing” from that $30,000 check scandal.

Throughout the heated reality TV show, Scott has been at the center of some eyebrow-raising allegations. She and her husband Rocky Bivens, who became Xscape’s manager, were accused of stealing $30,000 worth of royalty checks from her sister Tamika Scott. Feeling betrayed, Tamika, 47, aired her big sister out on YouTube about the alleged theft, causing more beef to implode online.

The two siblings apologized to one another earlier this month. But it sounds like there are still some unresolved issues looming between the two.

When Kendra G asked the platinum-selling singer to clarify where things stand now with her sister, she claimed that they were still “healing” from the rift.

“I didn’t take anything from my sister. I would never steal from her. A lot of the things that I saw were when it started to fail. I never heard of this,” she claimed.

The Grammy Award-winning vocalist also said she believed Tamika played up the drama for the sake of ratings.

“Me and my sister have been together all of this time. We’ve done shows and made millions of dollars together. When the cameras come on. This is what happens. So we still haven’t gotten clarity,” the “Tonight” artist added.

Toward the end of Queens of R&B in early April, Scott and her Xscape groupmates left the show on a sour note, after Tamika, Kandi and Tiny claimed they had “receipts” that Rocky stole money from some of their past performances. Scott vehemently denied the hearsay.

Earlier this month, rumors alleged that Scott may have been kicked out of Xscape when some fans noticed that her name was missing from the group’s Wikipedia page. During her April 9 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Georgia native reassured fans that she wasn’t going anywhere. She revealed that she was still touring with the group, despite their unresolved drama.

“I never left,” the R&B hitmaker said. “Outside of what you see on Wikipedia, I never left, ok? My name is off but I am still a part of XSCAPE.”

The show might be over, but the drama is still hotter than a bowl of grits!