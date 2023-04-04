MadameNoire Featured Video

After years of private feuding and weeks of publicly going back and forth online, Tamika Scott seems ready to bury the hatchet with her older sister and fellow Xscape group member LaTocha Scott.

Tamika accepted LaTocha’s recent apology while speaking with TMZ in New York City on March 4. The sisters’ feud became public when Tamika accused LaTocha of stealing $30,000 from her in an episode of Bravo’s new hit show, SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B. Though the older sibling didn’t cop to the alleged thievery, Tamika reportedly dropped receipts. Regardless of where the truth lies, the sisters’ heated online exchanges have involved their group mates, husbands, mothers, accusations of blackmail and alleged threats of revenge porn.

When the younger sister spoke with TMZ’s paparazzi, the songstress said she hadn’t had a one-on-one conversation with LaTocha because she didn’t have her sister’s new phone number.

Following her sibling’s apology, Tamika said she plans to get her sister’s new contact information from their group mate Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

“Hopefully, we can get together and just squash this craziness that’s going on right now. Because life is short for some people. And it’s about loving each other and forgiving each other, embracing each other,” Tamika said.

“It’s nothing someone has done that is so bad that you can’t forgive them. Because if something was to happen to her, or to myself, then we’d both be, like — it wouldn’t be nice,” she reflected on moving forward.

TMZ reported that LaTocha hopped on Instagram Live April 1 to apologize to her baby sister and their mother. She tearfully explained how important her family was to her and recalled moments the siblings had each other’s backs.

“To my sister, Tamika, everybody knows that my family is everything to me. Everything! I’ve been reaching out to you, and I’m praying that things get better. This is not me coming on here trying to make somebody look bad or nothing. I’m speaking from my heart. Mama didn’t raise us this way,” she said.

LaTocha maintained that she didn’t steal from her sister and only learned of the $30,000 accusation when filming their latest Bravo show.

Another bombshell the embattled woman reveals in her IG Live session was that she and Rocky are in an open marriage.