MadameNoire Featured Video

On April 12, officials from the U.S. Attorney’s office in North Carolina and the FBI announced that authorities would not pursue criminal charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, according to a statement from the FBI.

In a statement Wednesday, Attorney Dena King and the FBI said there wasn’t enough evidence of wrongdoing to issue criminal charges in the case.

“Based on the autopsy results and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution,” officials said.

RELATED CONTENT: New Video Shows 25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson Being Brutally Attacked By Her Friend

Play

An arrest warrant was issued for Shanquella Robinson’s aggressor in November.

This has been a slow and painful investigation. In November 2022, the Robinson family was given a glimmer of hope when authorities issued an arrest warrant for the woman seen fatally beating Shanquella in the attack video that surfaced shortly after her death made headlines. The family’s legal team, Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson wrote a March letter to the White House demanding that the suspect be extradited. But Wednesday, King and officials clarified that Robinson’s aggressor was not a criminal suspect, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Additionally, authorities said no charges would be filed against the six other suspects that traveled to Cabo with the young North Carolina native. The Department of Justice will reopen the case should new evidence come to light.

Robinson’s family met with officials Wednesday to discuss the decision. They are expected to issue a statement at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in October 2020, the 25-year-old Winston-Salem State student died a day after she arrived in Cabo, Mexico, with a group of “friends.”

An autopsy revealed that young Robinson died from a severe spinal cord injury and “atlas luxation” to her uppermost vertebrae after she was violently kicked and punched by the suspect seen in the alarming attack video. Her death was ruled as femicide.

Before Wednesday’s announcement, the FBI had been mum about the details surrounding her tragic death.

During an interview with the U.K.’s Independent in December, the late student’s mother, Salamondra Robinson, said she had been anxiously awaiting an update about the investigation.

“I’m just trying to wait for somebody to be arrested. The FBI is not telling anything,” Salamondra said.

RELATED CONTENT: Family of Shanquella Robinson Demands Diplomatic Intervention By President Biden In The Case Of Her Death