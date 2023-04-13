MadameNoire Featured Video

On April 12, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to her former RHOA castmate Claudia Jordan. The Bravo alum showered the radio host with love and gushed about their friendship in honor of Jordan’s 50th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the smart, hilarious, beautiful & talented @claudiajordan! My friend, you are truly like no other,” the 56-year-old veteran model captioned with a stunning photo of herself smiling alongside her good sis. “Always laugh until my face hurts when we are together!”

Reflecting on their friendship, Bailey reminisced about the “good times” and great “memories” she and Jordan shared. The mother of one said she was “so bummed” that she couldn’t make it to the Cocktails with Queens star’s birthday vacay in Aruba.

“I know it was crazy & so much fun,” she penned. “When I saw the cart wheel contest, i knew it immediately that I would have had to be the judge lol! Looking forward to getting you all to myself for a belated birthday inner soon! Enjoy your special day!!! Love u CJ!🎂🎂🎂”

RELATED CONTENT: Cynthia Will Be Missed: 9 Unforgettable Cynthia Bailey Moments On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Bailey formed a close friendship with Jordan when the radio personality joined the Season 7 cast of RHOA in 2014. The Middle Men actress showed support to the model and talent manager when her relationship with Bravo alum NeNe Leakes came to a crossroads. Jordan quickly became a fan favorite after she famously threw shade at Leakes’ “Ramen Noodles” wig.

Play

It’s excellent that Bailey and Jordan’s friendship has remained intact despite the drama on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

This isn’t the first time Bailey has shown love to her former RHOA castmates.

In January, the Alabama native took to Instagram to gush about her fun ladies’ night with RHOA star Kandi Burruss and actress Shamea Morto.n

The former model has also shown love to Phaedra Parks.

There’s nothing better than seeing queens celebrate one another!

As for that birthday vacation, Claudia Jordan had a lot of fun celebrating her 50th year around the sun in Aruba. The former reality TV star rang in the significant milestone with close friends. On Tuesday, Jordan took to Instagram to reflect on her blessings.

“I love being surrounded by the beauty of nature, beautiful people and beautiful things, so I caught a flight, booked a boat and been smiling and happy every minute of this,” the Bravo TV alum captioned a photo of herself feeding a flamingo in the ocean.

“Grateful for another year doing what I love every single day. Happiness and peace equals success to me! And I have it.”

Fifty looks so good on you, Claudia!

RELATED CONTENT: She’s Absolutely Irrelevant Right Now’: Claudia Jordan Says NeNe Leakes Ruined Her Own Career