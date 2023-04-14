MadameNoire Featured Video

Kash Doll is rolling out new music just in time for the summer. On April 12, the Detroit rapper took to Instagram to share the new video for her Coach Joey and DJ Drama-assisted track “LOL.”

The hyped-up visual captures Doll boasting big bars as she and Coach Joey enjoy a chill night at home cooking and playing games. At one point, the “Ice Me Out” artist raps,

“Graduated class at boss school, I got that degree/I been on my chill shit today, I’m rockin’ Gallery/Meditate with money in my hand, stop distracting me/ I’m not no A&R, I ain’t tryna hear you rap to me.”

Known for her braggadocious bars and infectious flow, Kash Doll shines bright on “LOL,” and fans couldn’t get enough of the video across social media.

“Loving this,” wrote one fan. And looks like u having so much fun doing it.”

“MY SHITT,” a second Instagram user penned.

One fan claimed that the mother of one’s music was “hitting different” postpartum.

Kash Doll welcomed her baby boy Kashton last year.

In January 2022, Kash Doll took a brief hiatus from the rap game after she welcomed her adorable son, Kashton Prophet Richardson, with her rapper boyfriend Tracy T.

But motherhood hasn’t stopped the “Krazy” hitmaker from getting busy in the studio.

In February, the fierce femcee dropped Back on Dexter, her collaborative mixtape with DJ Drama. The heavy-hitting 11-track project features “LOL” and several other banging hits like “Peezy” and “Oh Boy.”

Kash Doll has been flexing her acting skills outside of music on TV. The rapper has been a regular cast member on Starz’s hit crime drama BMF; in March, the Detroit-bred rapper made a shocking exit from the series when her character Monique was killed.

She took to Instagram to reflect on her time on the hit show and shared an interesting fact about the series.

“Y’all, my girl Monique gone…. She put up a fight though,” the rapper, born Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, wrote. “If it helps (bc i see y’all upset) the lady i was portraying really passed away in real life and she did have one of big meech daughters… me and the real Zoey talk all the time and she put me up on game @yataviachristiana 💪🏾 however thanks everyone for the support i enjoyed this experience and will love to do it again! @50cent@tvsrandyhuggins luv y’all forever! @bmfstarz ❤️❤️ i can’t lie @ekabrefa u wrong as hell.”

Congrats to Kash Doll!

RELATED CONTENT: Fans To The Rescue After Trolls Attempt To Age-Shame ‘BMF’ Star Kash Doll