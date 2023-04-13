MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker celebrated 27 years around the sun, and the “White Tee” songstress turned up and counted her blessings on social media.

On Instagram, the famous R&B singer and mother gushed about all of her accomplishments as she gave fans a look at her exciting pajama-themed birthday bash on Wednesday.

“She’s 27 & Rich,” the “Body” hitmaker captioned a photo carousel that pictured her dressed in silky PJs as she flexed her leg straight into the air.

“I can’t believe all I’ve accomplished being so young. 3 beautiful healthy kids, rich in love, rich in wealth, rich in knowledge, rich in spirit, & most importantly rich in happiness. Blessed to make it another year.”

Walker’s photo carousel was filled with cute birthday highlights. One photo captured the mother of three wearing a pink fuzzy hat as she poked her bodacious backside toward the camera. Another shot pictured the R&B star dropping it low into a split as she celebrated her pajama-themed bash with close friends.

Fans and celebs showered the new mom of twins with birthday wishes in the comments section.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEAUTIFUL,” wrote one fan.

“Aries gang bop bop bop! Mine is tomorrow! Love you, down,” another fan penned.

Tamar Braxton commented, “Happy birthday, pumpkin.”

Superstar model Noami Campbell wished Walker the “happiest of birthdays.”

Life has been pretty good for the “Karma” singer recently.

In January, the songstress welcomed twins with her ex-boyfriend LVRD Pharaoh, expanding her family. The mother and songwriter was already a mom to her eldest, 2-year-old Bubbles, whom she shares with producer London on da Track. The former on-and-off-again couple welcomed the adorable tot in 2021.

Basking in the glow of motherhood, she posted an adorable photo of herself and the twins on IG on Wednesday.

“So in love,” Walker captioned the post.

The Grammy Award-winner is also gearing up to release her new mixtape Clear 2: Soft Life. The EP will serve as the follow-up to 2019’s Clear. Last week, the R&B crooner gave fans a sneak peek at the EP cover. The project will drop on May 19th.