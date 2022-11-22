MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker took a break from the ballads and spit a few bars on her latest track, “Sense dat god gave you” with rapper Sexxy Red.

On the song she rapped:

Bald head, scallywag, ain’t got no hair on my cat

If I don’t get my cheese, n****, 69, you can call me a rat

I call your b*** and blow up the spot

Ca-call the feds and blow up the trap

Everybody be goin’ to jail so I think it’s best that you call me back

It’s my money and I need it now, take it anyway and anyhow

You tryna hit this p****, n*****, I hope you got a few hundred thou

In the video, Walker, who flaunted her growing baby bump, and Sexxy Red are frolicking up and down the aisles of a neighborhood gas station and twerking alongside a two-door Honda Accord.

The “Throw It Away” singer said that she’s not trying to launch a rap career and that she rhyming for fun.

“ I’m NOT a rapper lmao I just wanted to do hood rat stuff with my friend,” she captioned a clip of the video on Instagram

Summer Walker Was Snubbed By The Grammys

Summer Walker’s last album, Still Over It, was critically acclaimed, but didn’t get any nominations at the upcoming Grammy awards. Getting zero nominations didn’t sit well with her or her fan base. Walker wrote on social media that though it didn’t make sense to be ignored, her fans hold her down and that’s all that matters.

“As for the Grammys for a [second] time, the math is literally not mathing,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was [going to] post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets [f***] with me. Y’all always pack out every show and support every time I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

Still Over It debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and had over 200 million on-demand streams, MRC Data noted.