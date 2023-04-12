MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B called out the Dalai Lama shortly after the Tibetan religious leader was caught on video asking a young boy to suck his tongue.

On April 10, the Bronx-bred rapper logged on to Twitter urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of sexual “predators.”

“This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children,” the mother of two wrote.

“Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

The disturbing video of the Dalai Lama shows the spiritual leader kissing a young boy and caressing his forehead at an event in northern India, according to CNN.

In the short clip, the young boy approaches the 87-year-old, asking to “hug” the Nobel Peace Prize winner. Then, the Dalai Lama invites the child on the stage and points to his cheek, prompting the boy to give him a hug and kiss.

“First here,” the spiritual leader says before asking the child to kiss him on the lips. Then, things take an inappropriate turn when he asks the young boy to suck his tongue.

Social media users share mixed reactions to Cardi B’s advice.

After the “Up” rapper called out the exiled Buddhist’s nasty behavior online, fans flooded the star’s comments section praising her parenting advice.

But one Twitter user urged the hip-hop star to be careful about her “wording.”

“We have to reconsider our wording when we say ‘allow,’ children are defenseless to predators, they can’t stop them. What they need to know is that it’s always safe to come tell someone right away. And they will be believed and defended,” the concerned netizen told the rapper.

Cardi, who doesn’t shy away from calling out people online, defended her tweet.

“I don’t gotta watch my words.. I know exactly what I mean from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DON’T LET nobody touch your privates, enter the bathroom with you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy…. You took one word to try to make [a] debate… DRINK YOUR COFFEE. “

A few people weren’t too thrilled with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s messages given her criminal past. The former stripper previously admitted to drugging and robbing men during an Instagram live session.

Some users also called out the New York native for supporting Balenciaga. The French fashion house came under scrutiny in 2022 after they approved an inappropriate holiday campaign that featured young children clutching teddy bears dressed up in BDSM gear.

Although Cardi B’s rap persona can be polarizing at times, she’s a mother first. The hip-hop star shares the same fears and anxieties that many moms across the globe have when they send their kids out into this dangerous world. The Dalai Lama’s interaction with that young child was downright despicable. And there’s definitely no arguing that.

In a statement, representatives for the holy leader said he “wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” reps for the Dalai Lama added.

Social media users aren’t buying the weak-ass apology.

