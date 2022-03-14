MadameNoire Featured Video

On Mar. 10, Cardi B sent a strong message to a few middle school students from DeSoto ISD, who were caught on camera throwing a metal chair at a substitute teacher.

“Disgusting this generation is really lost … I went to school wit a lot of gangstas and no matter what they never put their hands on a teacher,” Cardi tweeted with dismay. “Kids this is not respected,not cool,not funny,not tough,not gangsta ….it’s giving y’all p—y.”

In the startling video, the classroom appeared to be in disarray as the substitute teacher struggled to defend himself among the group of rowdy students. One young student picks up a large metal chair and hurls it at the teacher’s forehead. Struggling to protect himself, the substitute then picks up two chairs and throws them back at the troubled middle schoolers, right before he sits down and wipes blood from a large gash on his forehead.

The startling cellphone footage was captured during an incident that occured at DeSoto ISD in a suburb of Dallas, and now, according to CBS 11, Cardi’s message has appeared to have a strong impact on the middle school. On Mar. 11, DeSoto ISD classes were cancelled as teachers met to discuss safety protocols on campus. When students return from spring break, school officials said new rules will be implented includng a ban on the use of “cellphones or headphones in the classroom; the school is also reportedly planning to increase hallway monitoring.”

DeSoto ISD released a statement about the scary incident that read:

“DeSoto ISD is intent on re-establishing a culture and climate that emphasizes safety, security, and educational excellence.”

The United States has been plagued by a devestating teacher shortage following the COVID-19 pandemic. The global crisis has forced many teachers and subsitutes to retire early or burnout because of inconsistent wages. A survey conducted by the Learning Policy Institute found that one-third of those who left their teaching positions in Novemer 2021 reported working “56 hours or more” per week. Another one-third of school officials said that they had no choice but to take on secondary work to make ends meet. “64 percent of respondents said their pay wasn’t sufficient to merit the risk or stress,” the data noted.

Texas has been greatly affected by the teacher shortage crisis with 700 vacant positions becoming available last summer in the Houston Independent School District, one of the the largest districts in the state, the Texas Tribune reported.

