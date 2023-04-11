MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans were not amused by Hazel-E’s attempt to shame Countess Vaughn about her bulging eyes, a condition of the actress’s thyroid disorder.

The 42-year-old reality star, born Arica Tiffany Adams, slammed the Moesha star’s appearance after Countess reportedly shared a shady comment about her mama’s mac and cheese.

Hazel, a Love & Hip Hop (L&HH) alum, posted a video of her mother Angela’s mac and cheese, collard greens and jambalaya as they sat down to enjoy Easter dinner. She proudly showed off the matriarch’s food, saying, “Y’all keep trying to play about my mom’s mac & cheese — you could never! Talking about ‘it’s dry’ just cause you don’t got the recipe.”

Countess commented on the arid-looking Black American culinary dish and said, “I’m over here choking looking at that.”

Hazel clapped back and said, “The way them thyroid eyeballs poppin’ out yo head, I would think anything looks good. I think Willy Wonka having auditions for Oompa Loompa 3. Go look at that.”

“Why do they try me!!! Bye, Countess. Ima step every time,” the problematic reality star added on her Instagram Stories.

Online users highlighted that Countess’ bulging eyes are related to a health condition.

Fans on social media called out Hazel’s jab and brought up that the L&HH star has undergone several surgeries in recent years to tweak her looks.

In @its_onsite’s repost of the women’s exchange about the food, Instagram users said,

“What we not gonna do is come for Countess.” “Countess is a legend and we don’t play bout her, and we’ll take her over you any day!!!!!!” “Talking about someone’s medical condition over some mac n cheese, grow up mane.” “All of our eyes were popping out trying to find the mac or the cheese…” “Countess wasn’t lying though that shit was dry as hell… I thought it was an apple pie at first.” “Coming after someone’s health issues after being botched multiple times and almost dying on a surgery table in a foreign country is unhinged.”

Countess has been open about how her thyroid condition has impacted her life.

In an episode of Hollywood Divas, a doctor told the performer that her hoarse voice was caused by swollen vocal cords — a symptom of her thyroid issues.

“It was my thyroid. A lot of damage has been done, and it’s sad,” the star said in her confessional. “My thyroid has always affected my life in some type of way. Now it’s affecting my singing.”

According to Mayo Clinic, hyperthyroidism is when an overactive thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone. One of the condition’s complications can be developing a thyroid eye disease, which affects the tissues around the eyes. In addition to bulging eyes, it can cause puffy or retracted eyelids, pressure or pain in the eyes and other symptoms.

In the end, Countess got the last word after fans rallied around her. The 44-year-old entertainer posted a photo of her famous side-eye with a caption that read, “Unbothered.”

