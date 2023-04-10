MadameNoire Featured Video

Keshia Knight Pulliam is now a proud mama of two.

On April 9, The Cosby Show actress took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her newborn baby boy with a sweet video, which was uploaded on her birthday. The short clip showed Pulliam and her husband, Brad James, preparing for the exciting arrival of their little one.

Dressed in a hospital gown, the 44-year-old actress flashed a mega-watt smile and appeared in good spirits as she patiently awaited to give birth.

She captioned the sweet post, “With this little one, we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… 😆Thank you for the birthday wishes!! 😘”

“This is how grown people play doctor,” hubby James joked before he asked the star to describe her “symptoms.”

“Something is trying to come out of my vagina!” Pulliam shouted.

The funny clip ended with a precious family photo of the couple posing with their newborn baby boy and Pulliam’s 6-year-old daughter Ella, whom she shares with ex Edgerton Hartwell.

Fans and celebrities showed the Madea Goes To Jail star love in the comment section on IG.

Da Brat, who’s also expecting a baby, congratulated the new mom, writing, “AWWWWWE HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SIS! Love yawl!!! CONGRATULATIONS!! Awwwwe this is so SOOOOOOPER SPECIAL! ❤️❤️”

Comedienne and actress AJ Jones also chimed in, “Wow!!!!!! What a birthday gift!!!😮😮😮😮 God is amazing!!!! Congrattlil sis and @mrbradjames 😘😘😘😘💙💙💙🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🎂🎂🎂.”

“Awwwwww congratsssss!! I’m sooooo happy for YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday and looooove always,” Lil Mo also offered her well wishes for Pulliam.

In December 2022, the actress-turned-entrepreneur announced that she was expecting her first child with James during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.

The Fearless Fund CEO said it felt “so good” publicly discuss her pregnancy after her painful miscarriage.

“Not that I’ve been trying to hide it,” she said, “but when you’ve had a miscarriage, when you’ve gone through this journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK.”

When she first discovered she was pregnant, it was hard for Pulliam to “relinquish the fear” of having another miscarriage, but thankfully, she was able to push past the doubt with help from her husband and daughter.

The NAACP honoree gushed about how Ella was excited to become “a big sister.”

“She talks to the baby regularly and rubs on my belly and you know, she’s gone on this journey too,” Pulliam told Hall, adding that her daughter would constantly ask if the baby was going to “stay” this time. “She’s so happy it is,” the Emmy nominee said with a big smile.

Keshia Knight Pulliam opens up about her miscarriage and freezing her eggs in the OWN documentary Eggs Over Easy.

In 2022, Keshia Knight Pulliam detailed her difficult fertility journey in her documentary Eggs Over Easy.

Pulliam revealed personal details about her decision to freeze her eggs in the lengthy OWN special. She opted for the procedure shortly after finalizing her tumultuous divorce from her ex Hartwell.

The documentary also closely examines how fertility impacts Black women from all walks of life and the alternative paths many take to motherhood, such as surrogacy, adoption and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

According to Women’s Health, Black women are twice as likely to experience infertility compared to their white counterparts. Yet, only 8 percent of Black women seek medical help to get pregnant compared to 15 percent of white women. A study by Black Women’s Health Imperative and Celmatix found that medical costs were the most significant factors preventing Black women from seeking fertility treatment.

A few Black women surveyed in the study said they felt uncomfortable discussing their fertility issues with friends, partners and even their doctors.

