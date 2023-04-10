MadameNoire Featured Video

Chloe Bailey showed off her funny bone on social media in response to the rumors that she is dating Quavo.

In a video posted to the singer’s TikTok account April 7, Chloe gave fans an intimate look at her “relationship.”

“Ok, so I’m ready to introduce my man to the world. I’ve been really private about my love life, but I think it’s time that I’m honest with you guys,” the Swarm star said while appearing on screen, cozy in bed.

The “Have Mercy” singer took a deep breath before “introducing” viewers to the “man” in the room. Leaving fans on the edge of their cell phones, Chloe was actually in the room alone and said man didn’t exist. Basically, the singer let TikTok viewers know that she is good and single.

Currently promoting new music and acting gigs, Chloe appears to be booked and busy. The rumor mill has linked to Quavo, Druski, and Gunna. It turns out all three stars appear in the star’s latest film, Praise This, which is streaming now on Peacock.

Throughout the production of the film, the single songstress gave fans looks behind the scenes showing chemistry with both men.

Druski even appeared as Chloe’s love interest in her music video “For The Night”. In an interview with Buzzfeed, the star reflected on how much of a teddy bear he was for her on set.

“I just remember just knowing how warm that hug felt and how much filled with love it felt. So Druski, I will always love til the day I die. He’s such a genuine spirit,” Chloe said.

The rising actress has come a long way on screen since her days on the Kenya Barris-produced sitcom Grown-ish. In the past few weeks, she has not only starred in Praise This but is also one of the stars in Donald Glover’s hit Amazon Prime series, Swarm.

On April 11, Chloe will headline her first tour in promotion of her debut album, “In Pieces,” at Chicago’s Rivera Theater.