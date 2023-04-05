MadameNoire Featured Video

The ladies of SWV said it was a complete “headache” filming their Bravo TV show SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B.

Judging by all the shady shenanigans that went down during the six-part limited mini-series, the ladies were over it.

In a recent interview with Insider, the New York trio, comprised of Cheryl Gamble, Tamara Johnson-George and Leanne Lyons, blamed their terrible experience on Xscape. The R&B trio said they got fed up with the constant insults and disparaging comments spewed by the Atlanta hitmakers.

“I just felt like it could have been done a lot better,” Lyons confessed to the outlet. “Something that could have been so amazing and great just ended up being a show full of insults.”

The “Rain” singer added, “One thing about SWV is that we are going to defend ourselves. We aren’t out there dissing people and talking bad on people. But we have a right to defend ourselves on who we are, why we belong in this business and what we’ve done.”

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B follows both iconic female R&B groups as they attempt to reignite their music careers with a joint concert. But tension and unresolved drama have prevented the ladies from coming together. Over the last month, fans have watched the women trade jabs about each other’s appearance, money and who should headline the forthcoming show.

Despite their drama with the “Just Kickin’ It” singers, SWV’s Tamara Johnson-George told Insider that she and her group mates didn’t hold any grudges toward Xscape.

“As adults, we can work with anybody under the right conditions. We don’t hold anything against anybody, and we don’t speak down toward anybody. We’re open to everything because we’ve grown so much in this industry. We know how to behave.”

SWV isn’t keen on filming a second season

On a brighter note, Gamble said one of her highlights from filming the fiery series was “getting paid.” For Johnson-George, it was “going home.” When asked if they would film a second season, Lyons kept it real. “We’re good,” she told the outlet. Gamble said she would consider filming if the “coin” was right. “But it was a headache,” the singer added. Fans will finally get to see if the R&B queens can put their differences aside for the sake of their performance when the season finale airs on April 9. Take a sneak peek at the trailer below. Will you be watching?

