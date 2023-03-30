MadameNoire Featured Video

Law Roach dressed Megan Thee Stallion in vintage Paco Rabanne that channeled an effortless ’70s-inspired slay.

Megan’s look consisted of a gold two-piece Paco Rabanne set from the designer brand’s Spring/Summer 1997 collection. A haltered gold link chain held up the rapper’s bandeau top. The look’s matching low-rise pants were form-fitting before flowing into a flare-cut. The bottoms also included built-in underwear with a gold loop on each side of Megan’s waist.

A white fur coat, large hoop earrings and Megan’s afro hairstyle accented the ’70s vibe of the ensemble. Golden nails, rings and heels tied together the rapper’s look. Her makeup included matte lids with cat eyeliner, bronzed cheekbones and a glossy lip.

Megan and Law attended The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s “25 Most Powerful Stylists” Dinner March 28.

The event went down at the Sunset Tower hotel in West Hollywood. It was described as an “intimate gathering” of fashion and celebrity powerhouses celebrating THR‘s annual list.

At the dinner, Law revealed that Megan’s look was remade “months and months and months ago” by Paco Rabanne’s creative director Julien Dossena. Megan described her and the stylist’s decision to remove the items from storage as “iconic things.”

“We had this SS 1997 @pacorabanne sitting in the closet waiting for the perfect moment! Love you @luxurylaw thank you @juliendossena,” the “Sweetest Pie” rapper captioned on Instagram.

Supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri rocked the two-piece first when it hit the runway almost 30 years ago.

Law Roach was named THR’s No.1 “Stylist of the Year” for the last two years.

“I wish this event was last year because I was No. 1,” the stylist joked at Tuesday night’s event. “Or the year before that because I was No. 1 then, too. But it’s always great to be recognized. I feel like these are our peers and that makes it feel really good.”

Law’s crafting of Megan’s vintage Paco Rabanne look comes weeks after the “image architect” retired. While he wasn’t clear on whether he’d completely stop styling, Law said his “cup is empty” regarding the fashion industry.

The stylist reflected at THR’s latest event and said, “I’m just grateful for all of the things I was able to do [in my career] and all of the joy I brought people with my work.”

“Cheers to Thee Stallion…..” he captioned his post of snapshots from the night.

