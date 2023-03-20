MadameNoire Featured Video

Law Roach set the record straight about what really went down in the now-viral video of him and Zendaya arriving at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show.

Law explained that the internet’s perception of the clip didn’t reflect the reality of the uncomfortable moment. After Zendaya sat in the front row, footage showed Law standing in front of her, unaware of where his seat was. The Euphoria star briefly gestured to the seat behind her, and social media users went rampant with ideas speculating about the awkward moment.

Some believed Zendaya told Law to sit behind her in the second row. Others thought the seating mishap was an intentional move made by LVMH, Louis Vuitton’s parent company.

Law Roach Explains The Moment

Law said there was a lot of anxiety surrounding him and Zendaya’s arrival because the two were running late due to traffic. The stylist explained that he assumed he and the actress would be seated together because the duo usually are when attending shows.

“It was a lot of anxiety, because Zendaya is really respectful and she doesn’t like people to have to wait on her. And so it was just anxiety,” Law told The Cut. “I’m always used to sitting next to her. And so, in my mind, my seat was next to her. So when I got there and it wasn’t, you know, it wasn’t a problem, but there was nobody to tell me where my actual seat was.”

“I’m coming from a house where I know where my seat is, right? It’s right next to her. And it’s always right next to her because that’s part of our relationship and our interaction, seeing the clothes together,” he explained.

Law revealed that Zendaya wasn’t motioning him to sit behind her in the second row. The stylist said Zendaya pointed to the seat behind her as the two realized it was reserved for her assistant. Law emphasized that Zendaya wasn’t responsible for the seating mishap. He also said seeing the online commentary about the viral moment has been difficult.

“That became really tough because it made people think that Zendaya wasn’t taking care of me and wasn’t making sure I was taken care of,” he said.

Law Roach On His Future

Law said any rumors that he’s beefing with the LVMH team are “crazy.” He also stated that his relationship with Zendaya remains “a kinship.”

The “image architect” is unsure whether he’ll continue styling Zendaya post his recent retirement but highlighted other ways he could be a part of Zendaya’s creative team.

