More details are emerging about the brutal gym beatdown involving infamous New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. On March 21, the “STOOPID” hitmaker was hospitalized after he was ambushed by a group of attackers inside a sauna at an LA Fitness in South Florida.

Witnesses told TMZ that things could have spiraled out of control if wasn’t for gym staff rushing to the rapper’s aid. Employees at the facility quickly stepped in to diffuse the violent tussle and whisked the Brookyln-bred star to safety after he was kicked, punched and dragged during the harrowing attack.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Lance Lazzaro, an attorney for the “GOOBA” artist, said Tekashi sustained multiple facial injuries from the vicious assault, including cuts and bruises to his face.

People are still trying to make sense of the harrowing assault. Insiders close to the notorious “snitch” said he was a regular at the LA Fitness location but had no history of issues with staff or patrons. According to several sources, Teksashi would normally visit the gym for around 20 minutes, sticking to the StairMaster for his daily workout.

Sources said sometimes fans would come up to him and ask for pictures, but all of his interactions have been peaceful. It’s unclear what caused the altercation.

On Tuesday, after news of Tekashi’s beating made headlines, social media users flocked to multiple platforms to show support and sympathy for the rapper. But a few people were quick to celebrate the loudmouth emcee’s attack.

Lil Boosie pokes fun at Tekashi 6ix9ine’s beatdown

On Twitter, Lil Boosie bragged about starting a GoFundMe account for the men responsible for the assault.

“Lmao SNITCHES GET STITCHES,” Boosie captioned a video of the beating on Twitter. “LETS START A GO FUND FOR THIS GUY.”

“WE NEED TO START A GO FUND FOR THIS GUY,” Boosie added in a follow-up post. “LIKE COOKIE MONEY SAY WE GOTTA STARTT REWARDING THE REAL ONES.”

A few people joined in on clowning the “MALA” hitmaker’s pummeling.

Yikes!

