MadameNoire Featured Video

Janet Jackson is making sure no one involved in her next tour has a history of sexual assault. For her Together Again tour, she is doing “Me Too” checks on everyone from staff to her dancers, The Sun reported. Beyoncé also did this while recording her Renaissance album after “Drunk in Love” producer Detail was arrested for sexual assault.

“Janet is taking a leaf out of Beyoncé’s book and is implementing #MeToo checks as she prepares for her Together Again tour,” a source told The Sun. “The checks will see everyone from her dancers and band mates to crew and general staff vetted to ensure they don’t have a history of abuse.”

The insider added that doing these background checks cost a pretty penny but to Jackson, it’s worth it.

“It’s not cheap to do but for Janet and those close to her, creating a safe and kind work environment is more important than profits,” they continued. “She also wants a completely non-toxic working environment for all her staff and by implementing these early checks she is eradicating the risk.”

Janet Jackson Wants To Have A Safe Working Environment

This next tour, which will also feature Ludacris, is expected to bring in many millions for the “All For You” singer, causing her to proceed with extra caution.

“Janet’s Together Again tour is expected to generate over £70million ($74,266,500) and will be a massive event. A show that big and of the scale Janet plans cannot ­afford anything to happen to it. Janet is determined everyone working on the tour can be completely comfortable and that they are in a safe environment.”

The Together Again tour kicks off April 14 in Hollywood, Florida and will then hit cities like Birmingham, Atlanta, New York City, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Toronto, Detroit and many more. The grand finale will be June 21 in Seattle, Washington.