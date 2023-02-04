MadameNoire Featured Video

Could there be another heir to the musical dynasty that is T.I. & Tiny? There just might be with the power couple’s youngest child Heiress making her music debut with a cover of Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The snippet of the 6-year-old showing her already strong vocals was released to Instagram, where the comment section was overwhelmingly flooded with adoration and support for the little girl’s talent.

The video showcased little Heiress walking on a beach in her take on the emotional song, giving a “Kidz Bop” version of the classic music video setting. However, commenters were also concerned about the arguably excessive use of vocal enhancement, one IG user stated: “not the autotune on a baby.”

Despite what detractors had to say, it is clear Heiress is pouring her all into the heart-wrenching ballad.

The music video is a world-class production in itself with mommager Tiny on deck as executive producer and Director J from No Degree Productions leading the shoot, according to TMZ. It should be no surprise that Heiress is slowly launching her career, as she has been posted doing vocal lessons with musician Annie Tracy.

The youngest of the blended family, Heiress is following in the footsteps of not only her parents, but also her siblings who have their own journey in the music industry. Her older sister, Zonnique, is a former member of the girl group OMG Girlz and her brother Domani is an aspiring rapper.

A rightful princess of hip-hop and R&B legends with a legion of musical family members to help her as she embarks on her singing career, Heiress is sure to make waves in the future just as she is starting out.

