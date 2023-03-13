MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna sent emotions reeling shortly after she graced the Oscars’ stage for her performance of “Lift Me Up.”

On March 12, the Bajan beauty sang her Oscar-nominated smash from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the 95th Academy Awards. Donning a shimmery layer of jewelry over her precious baby bump, the Fenty beauty CEO’s vocals soared throughout the room as she sang along with a beautiful choir.

After the long-awaited performance hit the internet, fans showered the soon-to-be mother of two with praise for her Oscars appearance. But a few internet haters were quick to criticize the hitmaker, noting how her vocals fell “flat” during certain peaks of the song.

“Y’all really don’t know great singers or music, this was not good but bless y’all heart!” wrote one user in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk, who reposted the performance.

“Man stop lying, she sounds horrible,” another person wrote, while a third user chimed in:

“Y’all lie so bad sound like someone singing in the shower I love her too but not this song or how she sung it.”

Social media defends Rihanna after her Oscars performance

As the Rih slander began to pick up across social media, a few fans stepped in to defend the Grammy Award-winning singer.

“I applaud her pregnant women be struggling to breathe correctly, so i can only imagine what it took for her to sing this,” wrote one fan. Another user commented:

“I don’t want to see anyone talking sh– about Rih or the song, you guys forgot for whom and why this song was made.”

“The live sounds better to me then the radio. She ate,” a fourth user wrote.