Rihanna will follow up on the success of her recording-breaking Super Bowl Halftime Show by taking the stage at the 2023 Oscars.

The singer will perform “Lift Me Up,” a tribute on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s soundtrack to Chadwick Boseman. The late and beloved actor played T’Challa in the Marvel cinematic universe from 2016 to 2019 before his tragic passing from colon cancer.

“Lift Me Up” dropped in October 2022, breaking the six-year hiatus Rihanna took from music following 2016’s Anti. The singer’s uplifting Black Panther anthem fueled excitement from her fans and bumped the song to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Rihanna At The 2023 Oscars

“Lift Me Up” is nominated in the Best Original Song category, marking Rihanna’s first Oscar nod, according to Deadline. Those credited for bringing the track to life are Oscar-winning producer Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Tems and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

The song is up against “Hold My Hand” from the film Top Gun: Maverick, “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, “Naatu Naatu” from RRR and “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Wakanda Forever received five Oscars noms in categories including Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects.

RiRi shocked the world when she revealed her second pregnancy during her 13-minute Super Bowl Halftime Show, her first live performance in seven years. The nine-time Grammy winner rocked the stage while singing a medley of her most beloved hits, including “Work,” “Where Have You Been?” and “Diamonds.”

Watch Rihanna perform live at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood during the 95th Academy Awards March 12.

