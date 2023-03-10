MadameNoire Featured Video

A new clothing line honors legendary late rapper Gangsta Boo while contributing to the musician’s legacy. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Gangsta Boo’s collection will give back to her roots in a significant way.

The line will be sold exclusively on the rapper’s website, QueenOfMemphis.com, with 90 percent of proceeds going to her mother, Veronica Mitchell. The remaining 10 percent will pay tuition for students at Stax Music Academy in Memphis, HipHopDX reports.

Gangsta Boo’s partner and Marriage Boot Camp co-star Emmet Flores is reportedly the brain behind the new line.

Gangsta Boo’s Mother On The New Clothing Line

“My daughter Lola was my only baby girl. I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl,” Mitchell told AllHipHop. “She became the Queen of Memphis. My baby is loved by people everywhere, and it all started at home with us. That’s so amazing to me. It makes me smile ear to ear. God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron. I miss her, but I know she’s happy with them.”

Mitchell continued: “I’ll always remember telling her, ‘GO GET THEM DOLLAS,’ but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you,” the late rapper’s mother added.

Gangsta Boo, 43, was found dead on New Year’s Day inside a Memphis home. Most celebrated as the female MC in Three 6 Mafia, the rapper, real name Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, released six albums with her group mates before dropping several solo bodies of work.

Gangsta Boo was gearing up to release her latest musical work, The Boo Print, before her untimely passing. No word has been shared on if and when the project will be shared with her fans.

