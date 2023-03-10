MadameNoire Featured Video

Michelle Obama chats with some of her closest friends about shining from “the light within” in her latest podcast.

The former First Lady shared details about the project with her 53 million followers on Instagram March 6. The podcast documents her candid conversations with guests about fostering one’s “light,” overcoming fear, building solid relationships and more. Michelle hopes the project “helps you see your light in a new way and inspires you to share it with others.”

The lineup of guests who sat down with The New York Times best-selling author includes Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O’Brien, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and David Letterman.

The Light Podcast dropped its first episode March 7. The project is produced by Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company Higher Ground Media. Founded in 2018, the company elevates “new and diverse voices” by creating content that entertains, informs and inspires.

The Light Podcast by Michelle Obama

Michelle discussed the importance of fostering your light “for others, especially children,” with Good Morning America‘s Hoda Kotb in the podcast’s first episode. The former First Lady briefly highlighted how her relationship with her two daughters, Malia and Sasha, has evolved at the start of the 40-minute listen.

“I’m moving from mom-in-chief to advisor-in-chief,” she told Hoda. “That’s a lovely thing — to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that ‘Okay, I think I didn’t mess them up.'”

Hoda opened up about choosing to adopt kids in her 50s and how motherhood was a desire she never thought she’d experience.

“And I thought to myself, ‘well, why not me?'” Hoda reflected. “I think that’s the question because some blessings come early, some blessings come later. You don’t really know when your blessings going to come, but I think if you don’t say it [out loud], whether it’s your dream job, your dream place to live, your dream, I think sometimes we all get quieted. We’re not shy. We get quieted.”

Listen to the first episode of The Light Podcast via Audible.

