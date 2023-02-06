MadameNoire Featured Video

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with Audible for a new podcast inspired by her New York Times best-selling book, The Light We Carry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 59-year-old politician will weave themes and riveting interviews from the book in her new audio podcast titled Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast.

The show will feature candid conversations with powerful figures across entertainment.

According to the outlet, the podcast, which will air exclusively on Audible March 7, will feature in-depth conversations with celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O’Brien, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, David Letterman and more. Mrs. Obama will uncover personal stories about their individual roads to success and the valuable lessons they learned along the way.

“Like so many people around the world, I felt isolated, disconnected and discouraged during the pandemic,” Michelle shared in a statement, while reflecting on her recent book tour.

“Writing The Light We Carry was a way for me to make sense of it and reflect on some of the biggest challenges we all face in life—and the tour was an incredible way to share those stories with my readers and connect with real people once again. That’s what Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast is all about—it’s a deeper examination of those fun and meaningful moments, lovingly made by our incredible team at Higher Ground and the fantastic people at Audible.”

Alongside Audible, Michelle and former president Barack Obama will be creating the forthcoming podcast under their production imprint Higher Ground, NewsOne noted.

The couple has already created a number of exciting shows under their production company including the Netflix animated series, Ada Twist, Scientist and the forthcoming anthology series Blackout. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the six-part series will focus on the stories of six teenagers who find love during a power outage in New York City.

RELATED CONTENT: Executively Produced By The Obamas, New Children’s Show ‘We The People’ Will Educate Kids On American Civics