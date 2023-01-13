MadameNoire Featured Video

After the success of Sister Wives, detailing the livelihood of a polyamorous man and his families, TLC has released the trailer for their latest show Seeking Brother Husband. This series focuses on polyandry, a concept in which women are the ones engaged in a multi-partner dynamic with men.

The trailer reveals the show will display the lives of four couples as they navigate the already complex notion of love–but with additional members. Upcoming drama and disagreements were on full display within the clip, as one of the women of the show stated that this lifestyle can only suit those who are “willing to go outside of your own comfort zones,” People reports.

Another highlighted couple, a Black woman with two husbands, is on the hunt to find her perfect third. However, this quest causes trouble for one of her relationships, as one of the husbands feels insecure about his place in her life as she yearns to expand her love life.

The trailer also touches on the double standard and slut-shaming at play when it comes to women engaging in multi-partner relationships versus when men do. Another cast member reveals that the public has been quick to refer to a woman in this case as a “slut” that “sleeps around.”

The show, which features two Black women, will further explore the evolving dynamic of women being the primary lover for the multiple men involved with them, and how they maintain peace and stability in their unorthodox homes. TV Insider reveals fans of the polygamous programming have urged TLC for years to include this type of women-heralded coupling, finally greenlighting a full season after a special aired back in 2018.

This lengthier deep dive into the lifestyle of “brother husbands” and the women who keep them is set to debut this March on TLC. You can take a look at the trailer diving all into polyandry.

