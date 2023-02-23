MadameNoire Featured Video

Mo’Nique’s highly-anticipated new Netflix stand-up special is making its debut April 4.

The comedienne and actress filmed the special, My Name Is Mo’Nique, in Atlanta at Georgia State University’s Rialto Center for the Arts. L. Frazier directed the project and Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks are executive producers.

Mo’Nique celebrates her project with friends by having a lighthearted rap battle in a two-minute trailer for the special.

“I told you this sh*t was going down. F-ck what they said, I told ya Netflix would come around,” one of the comedienne’s friends rhymes.

Ts Madison, Clifton Powell and fans all warmly gave the Oscar-winner her flowers in other portions of the teaser.

My Name Is Mo’Nique

The announcement for Mo’Nique’s Netflix special follows messy history between often controversial star and the streaming giant. The two parties made amends and settled their lengthy dispute in 2022 after years of litigation around a discrimination lawsuit Mo’Nique filed against Netflix. The comedienne claimed the streamer didn’t want to pay her worth and called for fans to boycott.

Now, Mo’Nique is excited as ever to tell her story in a way only she, a Queen of Comedy, can.

“Why did I title this special My Name is Mo’Nique? I give y’all my word, after 72 minutes, y’all gon’ know why this sh*t is called My Name is Mo’Nique,” the star told viewers in the trailer. “This one right here is personal. When you walk away from this one, when you turn your TV off from this one, you’ll say, ‘Now we understand that woman.'”

“There are things I’m going to say in this comedy special that I thought that I would take to my grave,” she added.

