Ketanji Brown Jackson is being celebrated in her hometown of Miami, Florida. In honor of Women’s History Month, the 52-year-old Supreme Court Justice was commemorated with her very own street, according to REVOLT TV.

Driven by her determination and the unwavering support of her family, Jackson worked her way up from the halls of Harvard law school to the vice-chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission under the Obama Administration in 2010. Brown was appointed to serve the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in March 2021, just before landing a seat on the Supreme Court bench in 2022.

“I hope that this street naming will also serve as a testament to what is possible in this great country,” Jackson said during the ceremony March 6, REVOLT TV noted. “I hope that people who are driving by might have a moment of reflection about what it means that a person from this neighborhood and someone from my background could take what this place has to offer, and be well-equipped enough to then go out into the world, and do what it takes to not only become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States — but also the first former public defender — and the first associate justice who is from the great state of Florida.”

Where is Ketanji Brown Jackson’s new street?

Jackon’s honorable street will be located on Eureka Drive or Southwest 184th Street between Caribbean Drive and Old Cutler Road in Cutler Bay. The judge, who made history last year after becoming the first African American woman to sit on the Supreme Court bench, grew up in Cutler Bay with her family. She is also a graduate of Miami’s famed Palmetto Senior High School, which boasts prominent alumni like Jeff Bezos and entertainment exec Debbie Liebling.

Miami attorney Stephen Rosenthal, who grew up with the politician, spoke about the joy of watching Jackson skyrocket throughout her historic career.

“There will be a connection right here, across centuries of American history, when people drive on Harriet Tubman Highway to get to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street,” he told the audience during the ceremony.

Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners echoed similar sentiments.

“As a mother, lawyer, public servant and woman of color, the Justice is an inspiration, to say the very least. It is my absolute honor to recognize the Justice and to do so during Women’s History Month,” Higgins shared. “It is not just her accomplishments, it is also her character. While most of us will never near any of her accomplishments, many of us can certainly relate to her story.”

Congrats to Ketanji Brown Jackson!

