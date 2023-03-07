MadameNoire Featured Video

Fiancées Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee welcomed their second child together — a baby girl named Imani Enioluwa Akinosho.

The couple made the baby announcement March 6 by posting a video of themselves each putting a hand into the frame before their 17-month-old son Seven added a hand, and their newborn joined in. Set to Rotimi’s 2021 song “Love Somebody,” the short clip showed footage of the star cradling baby Imani at the hospital. The video also included a snapshot of the newborn dressed in white and a print of red roses.

“… And then we were 4 🙏🏽🙌🏽. What shall I render to JEHOVA 🙏🏽 FATHER GOD JESUS CHRIST MASTER HOLY SPIRIT THANK YOU YOU’VE BEEN SOOOOOOO GOOD TO ME. Our Princess is here …💕 Imani Enioluwa Akinosho 💕 you have my whole heart 🙏🏽,” Vanessa posted.

Rotimi and Vanessa updated their followers in the days leading up to baby Imani’s birth.

Rotimi documented his frantic excitement ahead of the couple going to the hospital. He showed off the gear he was taking and even pointed out the new TV he bought since there would be “another set of eyes” at home.

The Power actor praised Vanessa’s strength as a woman and mother in his other posts.

RELATED CONTENT: “Romeo Gives His Mother Her Flowers During Heartfelt ‘GUHH’ Moment: ‘I Realized Who The True Rock Of Our Family Is'”

“To Think 9 Months Of This Journey All Comes To This Very Moment ! 🙏🏽 On Our Way To The Hospital Everyone, We’re Nervous But Excited … We’re Calm But Hype … All Of This Blended Into This One AMAZING Emotion Of LOVE! 😮 SHE’S COMING,” Rotimi and Vanessa jointly captioned a video of them leaving for the hospital.

See the posts leading up to baby Imani’s birth down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Congratulations! Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Welcome A Baby Boy, Leodis Andrellton Jackson”