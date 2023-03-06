MadameNoire Featured Video

Karl-Anthony Towns sent his girlfriend Jordyn Woods a Lamborghini for her to ride around in style while he’s away.

Woods shared the surprise treat with her social media followers after “a really good week” with her man. “He was in town and then he left and he’s like, ‘I really want you to have fun this weekend and I’m going to send something to your house so you can enjoy it and have a good time.'”

“Y’all, be f–king forreal right now,” Woods said with a laugh as she revealed Towns’ surprise for her. “Let’s go!!!! You ready?”

The Woods by Jordyn founder zoomed in on the Lambo and checked out the hot ride with her younger sister, Jodie, before she exclaimed, “Sheesh!”

RELATED CONTENT:” ‘We Know Each Other’s Hearts’: Jordyn Woods Gushes About Her Relationship With Karl-Anthony Towns”

Woods also posted a snapshot of her luxe steering wheel with the caption, “My weekend ride [heart eye emoji]” on her Instagram Stories.

Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns’ luxe surprise for Woods is one of many the Minnesota Timberwolves player gifts his girlfriend. In 2021, the NBA player celebrated his lady by getting her a Patek Philippe watch and a Hermes Birkin bag for her 24th birthday.

Woods opened up about her and Towns’ “inseparable bond” in late February.

The FrstPlace founder told Life & Style that it feels like she and Towns have been “together forever” despite them only becoming an item in 2020. “He has a heart and soul like no other. And I think that speaks to me more than anything else. It’s just like he’s a very special person,” Woods, 25, gushed about Towns, 27.

Woods added that “hopefully,” the couple will get engaged someday.

RELATED CONTENT: “Karl-Anthony Towns Offers To Fund Jordyn Woods’ Business Ideas In Honor Of Her 25th Birthday”