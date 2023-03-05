MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Rock just won’t keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out his “fucking mouth.” One year after being slapped by the King Richard star for making a cringeworthy joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head during the live broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock is back at in a new Netflix comedy special.

During his one-hour Selective Outrage stand up, Rock said Will Smith took his marriage issues out on him.

“She started that sh—.” Rock said referring to the Red Table Talk episode in which the A-List couple discussed their open marriage, and Jada’s “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina. The conversation led to the couple being widely scrutinized and Will Smith becoming the butt of jokes across the internet.

“Will Smith practices selective outrage. Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that. I didn’t have any entanglements,” Rock said. ““I normally would not talk about this s—, but for some reason these n–—s put that s— on the internet. She hurt him way more than he hurt me.”

During the live broadcast for the Oscars, footage captured Will laughing at the wisecrack at first, but Jada clearly didn’t find the snub funny and rolled her eyes at Chris’ joke. As MADAMENOIRE has reported in past coverage, Jada’s been open in recent years about her struggle with alopecia.

“Everyone called Will a b—,” for putting up with Jada’s affair, “but I’m the one he hit,” Rock said.

Some Oscars attendees seemed to think the incident was a comedy routine, while others remained stunned.

After returning to his seat back in the crowd, Will repeatedly yelled at Chris: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!”

The incident erupted into a major cultural discourse with many weighing in on mental health, being Black in elite spaces, and protecting Black women.

THE WRAP reported Pinkett Smith may have ignited the fire before all of this went down. Back in 2016, the actress made comments that Rock should quit hosting the Oscars where he joked about her and Will’s boycott of the ceremony because Will wasn’t nominated for his performance in “Concussion.”

Smith’s career was tremendously impacted following the slap. Despite apologizing during his Best Actor acceptance speech for his performance in King Richard. Days following Hollywood’s biggest night, the organization that oversees the Academy Awards banned the star for ten years.

Months later, Smith who typically engaged with fans on his social media, broke his silence and apologized again to Rock and his family.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk,” Will Smith said. “When he does, he will reach out. So, I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable. And I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

And in this latest Netflix special, Rock wants to ensure he has the last laugh.

