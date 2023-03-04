MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Nas X left little to the imagination after posting and deleting a thirst trap photo on his Instagram story.

The Grammy-award winning artist stripped down revealing what was inside his open robe – gray underwear and boots that don’t quite look like his days performing “Old Town Road”. Although the 23-year-old star took the photo off his timeline, his bulging underwear photo quickly went viral with dozens reacting on social media.

Lil Nas X always finds a provocative way to keep fans interested in what’s next, from his devilishly salacious song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” to stripping bare for the camera’s in his video for “Industry Baby.”

The artist has come a long way since breaking into the scene with his chart-topping single “Old Town Road,” in 2019 and he came out as a gay man. While Lil Nas X says he’s still very much single. Back in 2022, he once dated dancer Yai Ariza who appeared in his music video for “That’s What I Want”.

While the spicy photo is getting lots of attention, fans are wondering what Lil Nas X is really up to after teasing several looks for a project inside a what looks like a trailer or wardrobe closet.

There is no word on when his new music will be released, but he’s set to headline the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival alongside Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Little Big Town in Houston from March 31-April 2.

According to Billboard, Lil Nas X will close out the free 3-day festival.

