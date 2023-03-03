MadameNoire Featured Video

Ray J has one wish: to finally reconcile his marriage with Princess Love.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, this week, the “Sexy Can I” hitmaker filed a request to dismiss his latest divorce petition with Love. In 2021, the R&B singer filed for divorce from the Love & Hip Hop star for the third time.

Ray and The Deadly Getaway star jumped the broom in 2016 and have faced several struggles throughout their marriage. The couple’s marital strife was heavily documented in the fourth season of Love & Hip Hop Miami.

Last year on the show, Ray J opened up about their latest divorce filing and why heartbreak from the pending split struck an emotional cord for him this time around compared to their previous breakups. Ray J, 42, said he came down with pneumonia around the same time the divorce process started.

“I was dying in the hospital,” he said during a confessional on the show. “Princess wasn’t there. She didn’t want to be there. If I can’t have a happy marriage, I might as well live my life, right?” But Princess Love has been open about her uncertainty surrounding Ray J’s honesty and loyalty throughout their marriage.

Ray J’s cheating past has caused strife in his marriage with Princess Love

The actress and model has accused her husband of cheating on multiple occasions, which Ray J has admitted to in the past. His history of infidelity has led to several heated arguments and heartbreak throughout their wedded union. But now, it looks like the couple is putting all of that aside to work on strengthening their marriage.

At the top of January, Ray J shared with fans on Instagram that he was in the process of mending his relationship with Love, a gift that came right on time for his 42nd birthday.

“HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH,” he wrote in a post published Jan. 17.

“I LOVE MY FAMILY!! I’ll FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!! – Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!!”

Ray J and Princess Love share two children together: Melody, 4, and Epik, 2.

Congrats to Ray and Love!

