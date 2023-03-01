MadameNoire Featured Video

Vanessa Bryant has settled her remaining claims with Los Angles County for $28.85 million, three years after the untimely and tragic deaths of her husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The settlement ends the lawsuit Vanessa filed against Los Angles County over the photos deputies shared from the crash site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others in January 2020. Vanessa’s almost $30 million award includes the $15 million a jury allotted her in August following a federal court trial related to the incident.

Coplaintiff Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the crash, settled his claims with LA County for $19.95 million.

Lead trial counsel for LA County, Mira Hashmall, said that the settlement ending Bryant’s case is “fair and reasonable.”

“The $28,850,000 settlement includes the verdict awarded by the federal jury in August 2022, and further resolves all outstanding issues related to pending legal claims in state court, future claims by the Bryant children, and other costs, with each party responsible for its respective attorneys’ fees,” said Hashmall.

Vanessa Bryant’s Attorney Weighs In On The Settlement

Vanessa filed her lawsuit against Los Angeles County in September 2020 over negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The filling claimed sheriff deputies took graphic photos to share with others of the helicopter crash victims’ human remains.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” Luis Li, Vanessa’s attorney, said in a statement.

“She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”

