MadameNoire Featured Video

A Los Angeles courtroom granted Natalia Bryant legal protection on Dec. 14 against a man the 19-year-old University of Southern California student felt threatened her safety and well-being.

“He was in love with me. He wanted to make love to me. He wanted to be together,” Bryant testified, speaking on 32-year-old Dwayne Kempt. “I was in fear, for the longest time, that if I did block him [on social media], he would act in rage or get angry.”

Related Stories Black Girls Code Sues Ousted Founder And Former CEO Kimberly Bryant For Allegedly ‘Hijacking’ Its Website

Bryant reportedly testified that she’s never met or contacted Kempt despite him reaching out to her online and stalking her in person.

“He says he wants to come visit me, and then… he does,” Bryant told the courtroom.

The 19-year-old referred to Kempt’s behavior as “unsettling,” according to TMZ.

“It’s totally a misunderstanding,” Kempt said in court, NBC Los Angeles further detailed.

The 32-year-old said he had a romantic interest in Bryant once she turned 19 but never had ill intentions toward her.

“If I would’ve been blocked, I would’ve known right then and there that she wasn’t interested,” he reportedly told those present on Wednesday.

The John B Judge’s Ruling

Regardless of Kemp’s defense, the court ordered him to stay 200 feet away for Bryant for the next three years and refrain from contacting the 19-year-old in any way, including on social media.

Kempt also has 24 hours to surrender or sell all his firearms.

The court reportedly concluded that Kempt exhibited “stalking behavior” toward Bryant, who filed for a restraining order last month.

Bryant, the eldest child of late NBA star Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant, claimed that Kempt first contacted her when she was 16 and underaged.

Her filing claimed that Kempt showed up at her sorority house and classes and posed an “imminent” threat to her due to his prior run-ins with the law and firearm possession.

Read more details down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Natalia Bryant Reportedly Files Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Wants To Have ‘A Kobe-like child’ With Her”