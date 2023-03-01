MadameNoire Featured Video

Things just took an interesting turn in the Tory Lanez shooting trial case. On Feb. 28, Superior Court Judge David Herriford announced that Lanez’s sentencing would be pushed back to April 10 according to KTTV. Herriford delayed the sentencing in order for Lanez and his new team of lawyers to file a motion for a new trial.

That motion will be heard during the April 10 court date and officials will decide whether to give the Canadian hip-hop star a new trial. If the judge denies the motion, Lanez’s sentencing will continue. The 30-year-old Toronto native fired his former legal council George Mgdesyan, shortly after he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in late December 2022.

Lanez was slammed with a number of charges including one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The rapper, who could face up to 22 years in prison if sentenced, is now working with powerhouse attorney David Kenner, the longtime lawyer of Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg, to handle his motion for a new trial, according to BOSSIP.

The judge also lifted Tory Lanez’s gag order

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge also lifted the gag order that had previously blocked Lanez from speaking publicly about the trial or Megan Thee Stallion, court reporter Meghann Cuniff noted in a tweet, according to a screenshot shared by The Neighborhood Talk.

Given Lanez’s petty social media antics before the trial, there’s no telling what he could say about Meg now that the gag order has been lifted, but only time will tell.

Shortly after convicting Lanez, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón took a moment to commend “the bravery” of Megan Thee Stallion for coming forward with her harrowing assault story.

“You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation,” Gascón said at the time. “Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed. This trial, for the second time this month, highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women.”

We are wishing Megan Thee Stallion peace and clarity during this tough time.

