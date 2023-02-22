On Feb. 21, TMZ caught up with Wendy Williams before she stepped inside Fresco by Scotto for a quaint dinner outing, and the media maven gave fans a brief update about her health.

“Pretty, right?” she asked photogs before heading inside the restaurant. Hopefully, Williams was warm in the summer-inspired outfit because it’s been pretty chilly in New York this winter.

Outfit aside, it was great to see the star smiling again, especially since her turbulent departure from The Wendy Williams Show last year. In 2022, the former Hot 97 radio host stepped away from her eponymous daytime talk show series after developing health complications from her battle with Graves Disease and lymphedema. Both conditions can cause severe swelling and weight loss to occur, but the Jersey native did not clarify whether her health struggles were associated with her thin frame.

Some users on Twitter expressed concern about Williams’ appearance, with many noting how her eyes looked wide and alert.

“She looks high as hell,” tweeted one person, while another user chimed in:

“I’m concerned, why is Wendy wearing shorts at night in February?”

Wendy Williams teases her new podcast and scores major legal victory

Can’t lie, we were definitely wondering the same thing. But it looks like life is coming back to some form of normalcy for the TV and radio icon. In February, the mother of one scored a legal victory when a New Jersey judge ordered that she wouldn’t have to pay her ex-husband Kevin Hunter alimony due to her financial hardship. Last year, Williams teased her return to the airwaves with the announcement of her Wendy Williams Experience podcast. Hopefully, fans will get to hear from the almighty media queen soon.

